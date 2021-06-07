Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.88

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.