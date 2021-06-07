Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.32. 14,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,421. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.66.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,681,000 after purchasing an additional 365,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,388,000 after acquiring an additional 262,284 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

