GeoCoin Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and $1,716.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00070526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.00473416 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32,657.65 or 0.99519293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00038969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00074516 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

