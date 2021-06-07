Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $6.46

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $6.31. Gerdau shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 16,579 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Gerdau by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gerdau by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,374 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

