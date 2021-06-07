Ghost Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Ghost has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $224,227.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ghost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000970 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00075661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00027029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.88 or 0.01046318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,626.05 or 0.10174957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,552,111 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

