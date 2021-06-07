Gifto (GTO) Price Hits $0.0588 on Top Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Gifto has traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $45.27 million and $81.30 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00074064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00026677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.41 or 0.01020231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.60 or 0.09853256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

