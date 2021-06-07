Global Ports (LON:GPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.86

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.86 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 36252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.72).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.68. The firm has a market cap of £84.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.96.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

