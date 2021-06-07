GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,812.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $992,538.83 and $5,812.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,052.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.71 or 0.07669751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.35 or 0.01792394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.74 or 0.00483785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00174902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.75 or 0.00753994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.00495842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.43 or 0.00406524 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

