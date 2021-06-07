Golos Blockchain Tops One Day Volume of $258.00 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $621,343.36 and $258.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 260,072,031 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

