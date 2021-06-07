Grin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.42 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001058 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $28.45 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,779.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,730.95 or 0.07632834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.66 or 0.01796180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00487913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00175320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.39 or 0.00764114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.94 or 0.00488959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.15 or 0.00411286 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 75,177,420 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

