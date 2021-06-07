GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) versus PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Head-To-Head Comparison

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and GrowMax Resources (OTCMKTS:APEOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PetroChina and GrowMax Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina 3.23% 4.69% 2.53% GrowMax Resources N/A N/A N/A

0.2% of PetroChina shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetroChina and GrowMax Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina $280.26 billion 0.28 $2.75 billion $1.45 29.62 GrowMax Resources N/A N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than GrowMax Resources.

Risk and Volatility

PetroChina has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowMax Resources has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PetroChina and GrowMax Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina 0 1 5 1 3.00 GrowMax Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

PetroChina presently has a consensus target price of $36.18, suggesting a potential downside of 15.77%. Given PetroChina’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PetroChina is more favorable than GrowMax Resources.

Summary

PetroChina beats GrowMax Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total length of 31,151 km, including 22,555 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,190 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,406 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

GrowMax Resources Company Profile

GrowMax Resources Corp. does not have significant business. Previously, it focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral resources in Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc. and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp. in August 2016. GrowMax Resources Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

