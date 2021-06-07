Grumpy.Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Grumpy.Finance has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Grumpy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $28,221.00 worth of Grumpy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00072492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00026435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.38 or 0.00981673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.47 or 0.09761884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00050984 BTC.

About Grumpy.Finance

GRUMPY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,772,245,355,524 coins. Grumpy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

