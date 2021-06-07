Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.75

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.75 and last traded at C$32.75, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCG. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.02. The firm has a market cap of C$906.88 million and a PE ratio of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.71%.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$29.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$781,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at C$781,440. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 339,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,572,507.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.