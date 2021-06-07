Gulden Price Hits $0.0304 on Major Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $16.60 million and approximately $74,801.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00484187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 546,071,359 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

