Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.56

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98.

About Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

