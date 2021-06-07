Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

HMSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 53.67 ($0.70).

Shares of Hammerson stock traded up GBX 0.54 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 41.44 ($0.54). The stock had a trading volume of 8,299,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,270,934. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

