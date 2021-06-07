Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $99.95 million and $468,719.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,451.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.30 or 0.07686711 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $590.36 or 0.01764827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.92 or 0.00481067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00170771 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.47 or 0.00739808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.18 or 0.00493797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00404732 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 394,025,587 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.