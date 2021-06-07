HashCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. HashCoin has a total market cap of $467,498.33 and approximately $40,231.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00073890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.62 or 0.00992941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.11 or 0.09878622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051014 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

