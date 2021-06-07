HC Wainwright Trims Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Target Price to $4.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 362.21% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of EVFM opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.28. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

