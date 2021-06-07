HC Wainwright Trims Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Target Price to $4.00

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 362.21% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of EVFM opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.28. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
