Head to Head Analysis: Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 12.69% 8.90% 0.83% Ally Financial 30.51% 14.64% 1.14%

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Ally Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $306.14 million 2.05 $22.54 million $1.72 16.33 Ally Financial $6.69 billion 3.05 $1.09 billion $3.03 18.16

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Midland States Bancorp. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ally Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Midland States Bancorp and Ally Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ally Financial 0 1 16 0 2.94

Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.68%. Ally Financial has a consensus price target of $48.11, suggesting a potential downside of 12.57%. Given Ally Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Midland States Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ally Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ally Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ally Financial has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Midland States Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also offers term loans to purchase capital equipment; lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; commercial real estate loans for owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial property, as well as farmland loans; construction and land development loans developers of commercial real estate investment properties, residential developments, individual clients for construction of single family homes, as well as to construct owner-user properties; and residential real estate loans and home equity lines of credit.. In addition, the company provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; commercial equipment leasing; and trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 52 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc., a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans, financing dealer floorplans, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers' vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the healthcare industry. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

