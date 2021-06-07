Head-To-Head Analysis: Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Yatsen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.l.f. Beauty $318.11 million 4.47 $17.88 million $0.42 65.52 Yatsen $802.02 million 5.12 -$411.92 million ($2.93) -3.53

e.l.f. Beauty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than e.l.f. Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares e.l.f. Beauty and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.l.f. Beauty 1.96% 8.45% 4.60% Yatsen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for e.l.f. Beauty and Yatsen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.l.f. Beauty 0 2 6 0 2.75 Yatsen 0 2 2 0 2.50

e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $29.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.74%. Yatsen has a consensus target price of $20.30, suggesting a potential upside of 96.14%. Given Yatsen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than e.l.f. Beauty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Yatsen on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

