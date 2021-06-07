Head-To-Head Review: AlloVir (ALVR) versus Its Peers

AlloVir (NASDAQ: ALVR) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AlloVir to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A N/A N/A AlloVir Competitors -22,838.38% -121.87% -32.56%

This table compares AlloVir and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir $170,000.00 -$69.78 million -9.42 AlloVir Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 24.38

AlloVir’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AlloVir and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00 AlloVir Competitors 1112 4427 9756 185 2.58

AlloVir currently has a consensus price target of $49.25, indicating a potential upside of 101.84%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.67%. Given AlloVir’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AlloVir is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of AlloVir shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AlloVir beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, including Kaposi's sarcoma, primary effusion lymphoma, and multicentric Castleman's diseases. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

