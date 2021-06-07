Head-To-Head Survey: Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) vs. Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

This table compares Advent Technologies and Eos Energy Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 538.08 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -114.11 Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 5,676.31 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -2.80

Eos Energy Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -62.46% -58.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advent Technologies and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 81.76%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.90%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Advent Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.