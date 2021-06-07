Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Jason Alger Sells 665 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at $857,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Alger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $315,491.07.

HCAT traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.04. 772,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,541. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

