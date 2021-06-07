HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.81 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HealthEquity stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $82.31. 736,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,148. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.92, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.