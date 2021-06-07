Hedget Market Cap Hits $10.91 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.23 or 0.00017491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $465,345.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00075631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00027261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.26 or 0.01042218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.93 or 0.09971097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00053600 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

