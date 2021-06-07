HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $147.22

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.22 and last traded at $147.14, with a volume of 315705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEI. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HEICO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.32.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 625.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth $155,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

