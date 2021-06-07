Helium Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $10.82 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helium has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.87 or 0.00037802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.00273602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,568,968 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Coin Trading

