Hellenic Coin Price Tops $3.95 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.95 or 0.00012008 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $275.91 million and approximately $261,551.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.17 or 0.00481261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

