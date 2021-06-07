Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.77

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.77 and last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 11926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

