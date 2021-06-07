HempCoin Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $206.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,859.48 or 0.99981061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00039685 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00077348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001025 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002949 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000141 BTC.

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,246,188 coins and its circulating supply is 262,111,038 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

