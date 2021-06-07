Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $801,687.00

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.46 or 0.00013460 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $20.97 million and $801,687.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00073105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00026359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.16 or 0.00987113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.09 or 0.09794072 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00050428 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

