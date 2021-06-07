HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 56,696 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition stock. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. HH&L Acquisition makes up 0.6% of Infini Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Infini Master Fund owned 0.82% of HH&L Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

