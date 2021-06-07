Hive Reaches One Day Volume of $3.72 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, Hive has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $168.33 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000214 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000197 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 405,963,184 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

