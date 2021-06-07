Hoge Finance Trading 27.2% Lower This Week (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $87.04 million and $1.29 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00075883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00027108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.74 or 0.01052964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,666.80 or 0.10248469 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00053214 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

HOGE is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 408,596,952,265 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

