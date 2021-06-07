Holderness Investments Co. Acquires 951 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Qorvo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,951,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,024,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,421. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.