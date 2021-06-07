Holderness Investments Co. Buys 2,582 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,385. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

