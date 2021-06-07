Holderness Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.86. 175,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,618,401. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

