Holderness Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.99. 36,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,831. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,158 shares of company stock worth $5,754,601. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

