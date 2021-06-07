Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 621 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 28,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in 3M by 37.3% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 8,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.11. 20,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

