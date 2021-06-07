Holderness Investments Co. Reduces Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,603 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co. owned 0.48% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 544,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 185,899 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 238,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.11. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,411. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.