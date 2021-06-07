Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.24

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 467,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.