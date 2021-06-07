HomeServe (LON:HSV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s current price.
HSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,321 ($17.26).
HSV traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 942.50 ($12.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,386. HomeServe has a 52 week low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.45.
HomeServe Company Profile
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
