HomeServe (LON:HSV) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s current price.

HSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

HSV traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 942.50 ($12.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,386. HomeServe has a 52 week low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,079.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.45.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen bought 50,000 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

