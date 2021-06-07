Honest Price Tops $0.0295 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Honest has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $46,056.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00065024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00275754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00241964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.47 or 0.01137535 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,690.30 or 0.99680942 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars.

