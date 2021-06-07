Hord (HORD) Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Hord has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Hord has a market cap of $9.11 million and $368,140.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00277860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00243720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.96 or 0.01141540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,678.15 or 0.99609708 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,490,938 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.