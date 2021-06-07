Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.15. 218,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 297,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

