Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.08

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.08 and last traded at $75.74, with a volume of 2839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,694,000 after buying an additional 248,484 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,649,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

