Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down to $7.65

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.47. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 11,535 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 472,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,069 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 157,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

