Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Trading Down 0.9%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) shares dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 5,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 26,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $970,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $1,455,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $4,930,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCII)

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

