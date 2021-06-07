Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Up 11.5%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) was up 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.72. Approximately 81,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,106,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

A number of research firms have commented on HGEN. Roth Capital raised their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of -2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 83,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,440,712.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,632,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,103,765.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,979 shares of company stock worth $7,143,438 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

